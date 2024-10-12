Saturday, October 12, 2024
Govt believes in supremacy of constitution: Asif

Web Desk
5:49 PM | October 12, 2024
National

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that currently, Pakistan is on a path of development with improvements being seen in various sectors of the country.

Talking to the media in Sialkot today, he said Pakistan has received eight billion dollars in remittances during this quarter, which reflects the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the country's economy.

The Minister said the inflation rate has significantly dropped from thirty-seven to six percent which is a positive sign.

Khawaja Asif said PML-N led government believes in supremacy of the constitution and the writ of the state will be established at all costs.

He condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s protest call during SCO Summit terming it an anti-state act.

He affirmed that the full force of the State would be used to block any attempt by PTI to sabotage the SCO summit and attack the integrity of Pakistan.

