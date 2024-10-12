Govt slashes average sale prices of RLNG for SNGPL, SSGC

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Friday slashed the average sale prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by up to 7.11 percent for the consumers of both the Sui Companies for the month of October 2024. The RLNG prices for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Limited have been reduced by up to $0.9546 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) said in a notification issued here.

The decrease in RLNG prices is mainly due to decrease in delivered ex-ship (DES) price, Ogra said. According the notification, for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), the price was reduced by $0.9167/mmBtu, or 6.62 per cent, while for the consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the price was slashed by $0.9546/mmBtu, or 7.11 per cent, compared to September 2024. Notably, for the month of September, the government had reduced the RLNG price by 1.07 per cent. The new weighted average sale price for SNGPL customers is set at $12.939/mmBtu, and $12.4659/mmBtu for SSGC customers. In September, prices were $13.856/mmBtu for SNGPL and $13.4205/mmBtu for SSGC customers. For October 2024, the LNG prices were a bit higher than the same month of last year. Last year in October, the RLNG price for SNGPL was $13.333/mmBtu and $13.8716/mmBtu for SSGC. The revised RLNG prices account for charges related to LNG terminals, transmission losses, port fees, and margins for state-owned importers: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). The new rates are based on eight cargoes imported by PSO, while one by PLL for the month of October.