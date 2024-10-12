Govt unveils draft for judicial reforms amidst number game

Bilawal holds another meeting with Fazl. PPP leader claims number game complete to introduce constitutional amendments. JUI-F chief expresses displeasure over PPP leader’s claim. We can agree on draft if our proposals are accepted: Fazl.

ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary parties on Friday once again could not evolve consensus over a draft to agree on the 26th amendment, as clauses of three separate drafts from PML-N, PPP and JUI-F would be deliberated to reach on consensus.

In the second attempt to approve the constitutional package, the parliamentary special committee led by Syed Khursheed Shah discussed the amendments in the Constitution. The government, as per its plan, wants to move the consensus draft in the parliament by the end of next week.

The political parties (PPP, PML-N and JUI-F) in their drafts, have more than a dozen clauses to amend in the constitution, which could be possible by attaining two third majority in both the houses (National Assembly and Senate). The ruling parties need 224 in the national assembly to pass the proposed draft.

Sources said the PPP in its draft of constitutional amendments proposing around 20 changes by suggesting amendments to Articles 175, 191, 189, 175B, 209A and other.

The PPP’s draft proposed a federal constitutional court should be established under the new constitutional amendments. In Friday’s meeting, the committee the draft of two main ruling parties were initially deliberated but no clause was finalised as yet. All parties including PTI also participated in the special body meeting, which will meet today to further discuss it. This committee was formed by the Speaker National Assembly for reconciliation among parliamentarians.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, talking to the media, said the political parties so far could not evolve consensus over the amendments. “The opposition party (PTI) has asked for time to review the proposal and did not share their input so far,” he said, mentioning that the religio-political paty (JUI-F), might present its draft today.

“The committee will meet tomorrow ( Saturday) to discuss it again, “he said adding that all the proposals from the government and the bar bodies were brought before the committee.

Talking to the media, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the government shared a draft for the first time which will be deliberated. Rehman said other political parties would be brought aboard as well.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday for discussions on proposed constitutional amendments.

During the meeting, both leaders held consultations on the suggested changes to the constitution, reflecting a significant move towards collaboration between the two major political forces, said a news statement.

The JUI delegation included spokesperson Aslam Ghauri and JUI FATA chief Maulana Jamaluddin, while the PPP delegation was comprised of senior members Naveed Qamar, Murtaza Wahab, and Jamil Soomro.

Stressing the need for building consensus among all political forces, seasoned politician Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday showed a willingness to support the government’s “constitutional package” with “ifs and buts”. The JUI-F chief also expressed displeasure over Bilawal Bhutto’s claim that numbers for the constitutional amendments are complete.

While interacting with journalists in Islamabad, the JUI-F chief said: “We can agree on a very suitable draft if our proposals are accepted [by the government].”

Bhutto Zardari said the government had the numbers to pass the proposed constitutional amendments but the PPP was trying to develop consensus. Speaking to journalists, he said the government has granted a one-month period to the PPP to evolve consensus on constitutional amendments.

The PPP chief noted that to date, only the PPP’s final document had been completed, while the draft from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) Maulana Fazlur Rahman was yet to be formally received. He added that the PPP’s draft was ready.

Bilawal appreciated the government’s willingness to seek consensus despite holding a two-thirds majority in Parliament. He stressed the importance of collaboration, stating, “How long the government will wait and give us space is uncertain, but I am working tirelessly to maintain political engagement and present an agreed draft to the government through consultations.”

Bilawal said the government aimed to operate within the bounds of the constitution and law. The PPP, he said, had a longstanding history of making constitutional amendments through consensus. Their proposed amendments include the establishment of a Constitutional Court, as well as changes to Article 175 (A, B, D, E, and F).

He mentioned the government has shared some points from its draft, but he had requested additional details beyond judicial reforms, which may align with the government’s own manifesto.

He supported the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)’s right to amend the constitution according to the Charter of Democracy but clarified that the PPP’s policy was independent, as “our focus remains on judicial reforms and the Constitutional Court.”

To a question, Bilawal expressed gratitude to the government for acknowledging the need for consensus among all political parties. He said the efforts to achieve this consensus had been ongoing since September. However, he reiterated that the PPP has yet to receive JUI-F’s draft.

Bilawal also mentioned that a detailed meeting of the Parliamentary Committee took place yesterday, where all parties presented their views. “The PPP shared its original draft proposals, which included the issue of the Constitutional Court,” he added.

These proposals were presented to all political parties, including the government. Additionally, input from the lawyers, following consultations with the government, was also shared in the committee. The Law Minister held comprehensive discussions with the legal community, and their suggestions were included, alongside the opposition parties’ comments, he said.

“Maulana Fazlur Rahman reiterated his desire to develop a consensus-based draft with the PPP, and Bilawal reiterated the need for consensus across political parties for any constitutional amendment,” he added.

Bilawal acknowledged the confidence of the federal government in its numbers. “The Law Minister has assured that they possess a two-thirds majority, but the PPP remains committed to ensuring that all political parties reach a consensus. Since last month, efforts have been underway to achieve consensus, but how much more time will the government give us to do so,” he said. He stressed that while the government may eventually use its constitutional right to move forward if consensus was not achieved, “the PPP remains steadfast in its efforts to reach a complete consensus on the issue.