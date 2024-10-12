Hafiz Ahmed: From e-commerce expert to podcasting sensation

Hafiz Ahmed’s journey into the world of podcasting was nothing short of serendipitous. Known for his expertise in e-commerce and freelancing, Ahmed was already a familiar face on social media and television, guiding people on how to start their own businesses and succeed in freelancing. His venture into podcasting, however, was unplanned, and yet, it turned into one of his most significant career milestones.

“It all started when a friend invited me to his podcast,” recalls Hafiz. “It was a three-hour session, but for some reason, he couldn’t publish it.” Inspired by this experience, Ahmed decided to take matters into his own hands. “I came to my office, which was originally set up for my e-commerce work, and told my team, ‘Go buy some mics. We’re starting our own podcast.’”

On November 2, 2022, Hafiz Ahmed launched his podcast, a venture that would soon become a massive hit. His early guests included notable figures like Amir Jumat Islami and singer-politician Jawad Ahmed. “The Jawad Ahmed podcast was a turning point,” Hafiz shared with a smile. “It went viral. It was featured in news bulletins and newspapers across Pakistan. That was my first real break in podcasting.”

Despite his initial success, Hafiz attributes his rapid rise to his strong personal relationships. “Alhamdulillah, I already had good PR,” he says. “I never faced difficulty inviting well-known guests because I had built trust over time.” One of the key reasons people gravitated towards his podcast was his respectful approach. “Many guests told me they came to my podcast because I never teased or disrespected them. If a guest requested I cut a certain part out, I would simply say ‘okay.’ I’ve never been one to chase virality by compromising someone’s dignity.”

As Hafiz’s podcast continued to gain momentum, he remained focused on creating meaningful content. “To be honest, when I started, there wasn’t much of a plan,” Hafiz admits. “But after a few episodes, I started earning a good income through Facebook, YouTube, and social media. Eventually, I realised my podcasts could also serve as a platform to guide people.”

His podcasts cover a wide range of topics, often delving into ethical and cultural discussions. “In almost every episode, we talk about values, ethics, and even simple things like traffic rules or cultural norms. Sometimes we even touch on religion,” Hafiz explains. “There’s no controversy, just meaningful conversations that resonate with everyday people.”

Despite his casual approach, Hafiz’s podcasts remain engaging and entertaining. “It’s all natural,” he says. “I never plan questions. I just let the conversation flow. When you ask your next question based on the last answer, it keeps things interesting for the audience.”

Among the many famous personalities Hafiz has interviewed, there are two who hold special significance for him: scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel and renowned musician Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi. “These two personalities were my dream guests,” he says. “They are completely opposite in their fields, but I’ve had the privilege of speaking with both.”

When asked how he manages to keep viewers engaged for hours, Hafiz humbly credits his natural style. “I think it’s because nothing is scripted. When a conversation feels real, people can sense it,” he reflects. “I don’t focus on retaining attention with tricks; it just happens when the dialogue flows naturally.”

As his podcast journey goes on, Hafiz Ahmed says his dream personality to be on his podcast is Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.

From an unplanned podcast to becoming one of Pakistan’s most famous hosts, Hafiz Ahmed’s journey is a journey of passion for creating meaningful content.

Whether in the realm of e-commerce or podcasting, Hafiz continues to guide and inspire, leaving a lasting impact on his listeners.