IESCO establishes central monitoring room

ISLAMABAD - During the Shanghai conference from 14-16 October 2024, IESCO has prepared a comprehensive strategy to ensure a reliable electricity supply and to promptly address any emergency situations.On the instructions of Chief Executive IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan, SE Islamabad Circle, XEN Operation Division 1 and relevant SDO G-6 are in full coordination with administration and other institutions. Senior officers will be present in the central control room in Islamabad to monitor the electricity transmission and load on relevant feeders 24 hours a day for three days. Additional material has been provided to concerned SDOs/complainant offices. General Manager Operations Muhammad Aslam Khan as the focal person will directly supervise uninterrupted power supply and other operations during the Shanghai Conference.