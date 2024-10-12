Saturday, October 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IESCO establishes central monitoring room

Staff Reporter
October 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   During the Shanghai conference from 14-16 October 2024,  IESCO has prepared a comprehensive strategy to ensure a reliable electricity supply and to promptly address any emergency situations.On the instructions of Chief Executive IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan, SE Islamabad Circle, XEN Operation Division 1 and relevant SDO G-6 are in full coordination with administration and other institutions. Senior officers will be present in the central control room in Islamabad to monitor the electricity transmission and load on relevant feeders 24 hours a day for three days. Additional material has been provided to concerned SDOs/complainant offices. General Manager Operations Muhammad Aslam Khan as the focal person will directly supervise uninterrupted power supply and other operations during the Shanghai Conference.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1728690806.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024