IHC orders jail admin to facilitate Imran’s meeting with his sister

Shahid Rao
October 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the jail authorities to ensure the meeting of Imran Khan’s sister with him as per jail manuals, immediately when the ban is lifted.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq issued the directions after hearing a petition moved by Imran’s sister Noreen Niazi through her counsel Salman Akram Raja Advocate  Earlier, the bench had removed the objection of the registrar office to the filing of the petition after the counsel for the petitioner contended that the petitioner has not challenged the visitation of the prisoners at Central Jial, Adiala, Rawalpindi, rather only permission is sought for visitation of the petitioner.

During the hearing, Raja contended that the petitioner is the real sister of Imran.

On the court call, Additional Attorney General apprised the court that Government of Punjab, Home Department has passed order to exercise vigilance due to the threat alert deducted by National Counter Terrorism Authority, Islamabad. In this regard, it was contended that on October 6, a letter was issued by the Government of Punjab, Home Department. Along with the said letter, documents indicating threat alert were also appended which indicated that there might be security threat at Central Jail, Adyala, Rawalpindi.

Govt unveils draft for judicial reforms amidst number game

Deputy Superintendent Adiala Jail submitted in the court that there is a complete restriction on visitation of prisoners till October 18 due to the letter received from the Government of Punjab.

Justice Aamer wrote in his order that the grievance of the petitioner is spelt out hereinabove and as per the statement of the Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail, there is a complete restriction with respect to visitation of the prisoners at Central Jail. Therefore, the judge directed the respondent No.2 to ensure the meeting of petitioner with Imran Khan, as per jail manuals, immediately when the ban is lifted.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till October 17 for further proceedings.

