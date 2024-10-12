IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on maintainability of a petition seeking to public the proposed amendment in the constitution. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by former Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. During hearing, the chief justice remarked that an identical case was also pending before the Supreme Court, adding that there was a procedure to present the legislative bill. The court reserved the decision on maintainability of case after hearing the initial arguments by the petitioner’s counsel.

IHC approached against arrest of KP employees in during protest

A petition has been moved to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday against registration of cases and arrest of KPK government’s employees for participating in protest march of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The petition prayed the court to issue directives to terminate the FIR registered by Sangjani Police Station Islamabad against the personnel and return of the seized vehicles owned by the KPK government.

The petition has named Inspector General of Police (IGP) ICT, DIG, SSP and SHO Police Station Sangjani as respondents. The petition said that the government servants were demonstrating their duties and participating in the peaceful protest of CM Gandapur.

Officials and government owned vehicles were there in protocol of Chief Minister KP, it said. The Islamabad police had arrested the government servants and vehicles along with the protesters.