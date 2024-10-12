Saturday, October 12, 2024
IMF urges Pakistan to address corruption and political harassment post-loan approval

Web Desk
12:39 PM | October 12, 2024
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Pakistan to take immediate action against corruption and political harassment in corruption cases. The IMF Executive Board approved Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement of about $7 billion on September 25 to support the country's economic stability and growth.

The EFF arrangement includes key policy goals such as sustainable public finances, reduced inflation, and strengthened external buffers. The IMF emphasized the need for an effective investigation system to combat corruption, suggesting that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) be made more independent and effective, in line with the top court’s decision. The IMF also called for an action plan to eliminate corruption by June 2025.

Additionally, the IMF stressed the importance of digitizing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to enhance transparency in asset declarations for all government officials, including parliamentarians. The fund pointed out that corruption is undermining Pakistan’s reform efforts and noted that NAB is not being provided with accurate data for investigations.

On September 27, Pakistan received the first tranche of the IMF’s loan, amounting to SDR 760 million (approximately $1.03 billion), following the approval of the EFF. The IMF's report predicts Pakistan’s GDP to remain between 4% to 4.5% during FY2024-25 to 2029-30, with inflation expected to range between 6.6% to 9%. The international lender has urged the government to implement economic reforms, increase the tax base, cut government spending, and expedite reforms in state-owned enterprises.

