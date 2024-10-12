InDrive honoured with ‘Brand of the Year’ and ‘Brand Icon of the Year’ awards

ISLAMABAD - InDrive, a global leader in ride-hailing services, has announced its triumph at the prestigious Pakistan Brand Awards 2024, where the company received two significant accolades: Brand of the Year and Brand Icon of the Year. Launched in Pakistan in 2021, InDrive has rapidly emerged as the country’s top ride-hailing service, consistently setting the benchmark for reliable, safe, and affordable transportation solutions.

The Brand of the Year award recognizes InDrive’s unparalleled growth and success, highlighting its innovative approach to ride-hailing that has resonated with millions of users across the country. InDrive has maintained its position as the market leader since its launch, a testament to the company’s dedication to improving mobility and offering customers exceptional service. The Brand Icon of the Year award acknowledges InDrive’s bold and customer-centric brand identity, which has enabled it to connect with its audience in a meaningful way. The company’s ongoing commitment to safety, affordability, and rider satisfaction has solidified its presence as Pakistan’s top choice for ride-hailing.

Commenting on the awards, Sidra Kiran, PR Manager at InDrive, said, “We are deeply honored to be recognized as both the Brand of the Year and Brand Icon of the Year. This achievement underscores our dedication to delivering the best possible ride-hailing experience for our customers while continually pushing the boundaries of innovation.” Hasan Ali Qureshi, Senior Business Development Manager at InDrive, added, “These awards are a reflection of the hard work of our entire team and the trust our customers place in us. We are committed to maintaining our leadership in the market and continuing to provide safe, efficient, and affordable transportation for all Pakistanis.”