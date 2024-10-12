James Anderson backs Harry Brook to surpass Joe Root and Kevin Pietersen as England's top test batter

England's bowling legend believes 25-year-old batter Harry Brook has the potential to overtake and as the country’s highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

Brook recently became the first England player in 34 years to score a triple-century, during a dominant innings victory over Pakistan in Multan.

Root, who made a double century in the same match, currently sits fifth on the all-time Test run-scorers list with 12,664 runs. Anderson, who retired in July after 188 Tests and 704 wickets, praised Brook’s technique and versatility, comparing him to both Root and Pietersen.

“He’s on track to be in the top three I’ve ever played with,” Anderson said, adding that Brook possesses the perfect blend of temperament and shot-making ability to become England’s best-ever batter.