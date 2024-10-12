K-Electric’s Deadly Gamble with Inferior Infrastructure

In Karachi’s scorching summer, power outages are more than a mere inconvenience; they can be fatal. Residents across the city and nearby districts frequently experience sudden blackouts that plunge homes, businesses, and even hospitals into darkness for hours. The root of this crisis lies in K-Electric’s (KE) troubling decision to use substandard materials in its electrical infrastructure, creating a ticking time bomb that threatens millions of lives.

For decades, copper has been the standard for electrical wiring due to its superior conductivity, durability, and resistance to corrosion. It ensures efficient energy transmission with minimal loss and significantly reduces the risk of overheating or electrical fires. Yet, despite these clear benefits, KE has increasingly replaced copper wiring with cheaper alternatives like iron. While this may seem like a cost-cutting measure, it introduces serious dangers.

Iron, though less expensive, is a poor conductor compared to copper. This inferiority manifests in reduced efficiency, overheating, and increased energy losses. During floods or heavy rains, common in Karachi, the situation becomes perilous. Iron wires corrode quickly when exposed to moisture, heightening the risk of short circuits, live wires, and fires. There have been multiple instances of electrical poles sparking or catching fire during Karachi’s monsoon season, a direct consequence of KE’s decision to prioritise profits over safety.

The consequences extend beyond Karachi. Districts such as Thatta, Sujawal, and Gharo also suffer due to KE’s cost-cutting. In these marginalised areas, where infrastructure is already weak, the use of poor-quality materials worsens the situation. Residents endure longer, more frequent power outages, disrupting livelihoods and essential services. These communities, often the last to receive repairs, face devastating consequences during floods or emergencies, sometimes even death from failed medical equipment or electrocution due to exposed live wires.

KE’s use of substandard materials is part of a wider problem. Much of its infrastructure work has been outsourced to contractors who, in the race to cut costs, often use the cheapest materials available. This isn’t just poor judgement; it’s systemic corruption. The bidding process prioritises cost savings over quality, leading to corners being cut at every level. The switch from copper to iron is one example, but it reflects a broader culture of negligence. Insiders report that KE’s management turns a blind eye to these practices, prioritising short-term profits over public safety, resulting in an infrastructure that is fragile, unsafe, and prone to failure.

This negligence has had tragic consequences. There have been numerous incidents where residents were electrocuted by exposed wires following heavy rain. In one particularly heart-breaking case, a child was electrocuted while playing in a flooded street—a preventable tragedy caused by KE’s substandard wiring. The human toll is profound, but there are also economic losses. Businesses suffer from frequent power cuts, and hospitals struggle to operate. In Karachi’s poorest neighbourhoods, unreliable electricity exacerbates daily hardships.

Immediate action is needed to address this crisis. Government oversight must be strengthened, with third-party audits to assess KE’s infrastructure. Iron wires should be replaced with safer copper alternatives, especially in flood-prone areas. Incentives for using sustainable, efficient materials should be introduced, and public pressure is essential to holding KE accountable.

K-Electric’s infrastructure failure isn’t just a tale of poor management or corruption; it’s a story of lives put at risk for profit. From Karachi to Thatta, KE’s dangerous practices have created a dire situation. It’s time for KE to face accountability, and for the people to demand a safer, more reliable power system. The stakes are too high to ignore any longer.

MAJID BURFAT,

Karachi.