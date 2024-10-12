Karachi braces for mud storm, light drizzle

KARACHI - Karachi is bracing for a mud storm followed by light drizzle on Friday, according to the Meteorological Department. The sudden change in weather is expected to bring gusty winds, reducing visibility and creating difficult conditions on the roads. While the drizzle will offer temporary relief from the heat, citizens are advised to take necessary precautions and limit outdoor activities during the storm.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, cool weather is expected in hilly areas at night. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. In past 24 hours, the rainfall (mm) recorded were Sindh: Karachi (University Road 31, Jinnah Terminal 06, MOS 01) and Kashmir: Muzaffarabad Airport 01mm. Thursday’s recorded Highest Maximum Temperature (°C): Chhor 41, Lasbella, Karachi and Turbat 40. A sudden dust storm swept through Karachi, reducing visibility to near zero and disrupting life across the city.

Strong winds blanketed the streets, leaving them deserted. Once the storm subsided, dark clouds rolled in, bringing rain to several areas of the city, including Miller, University Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Gadap, and the Superhighway.

In Scheme 33, the storm intensified into a hailstorm, marking an unusual weather event for the region. Sardar Sarfraz, Chief Meteorologist, stated that despite the current weather activity, the heatwave in Karachi will persist for the next four to five days.