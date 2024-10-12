Saturday, October 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Khursheed Shah chairs National Assembly committee session on constitutional amendment consensus

Khursheed Shah chairs National Assembly committee session on constitutional amendment consensus
Web Desk
3:45 PM | October 12, 2024
National

Chairman Khursheed Shah presided over the National Assembly’s Special Committee session, aiming to build consensus among political parties on the proposed constitutional amendment.

The session focused on the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) draft for the amendment, along with suggestions from the Bar Council regarding the government's proposed changes. Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) also presented its draft on the constitutional amendment during the meeting.

Both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and JUI-F were expected to share their feedback on the PPP's draft in today’s session.

It is worth noting that a similar session held yesterday failed to yield results, despite drafts being presented by the PPP and the government.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1728708761.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024