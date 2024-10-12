Khursheed Shah chairs National Assembly committee session on constitutional amendment consensus

Chairman presided over the National Assembly’s Special Committee session, aiming to build consensus among political parties on the proposed constitutional amendment.

The session focused on the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) draft for the amendment, along with suggestions from the Bar Council regarding the government's proposed changes. Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) also presented its draft on the constitutional amendment during the meeting.

Both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and JUI-F were expected to share their feedback on the PPP's draft in today’s session.

It is worth noting that a similar session held yesterday failed to yield results, despite drafts being presented by the PPP and the government.