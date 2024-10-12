KP CM visits venue of Aman Jirga, takes stock of arrangements

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Friday paid a visit to the venue of the Aman Jirga being organized in District Khyber to take stock of the security and other arrangements for it.

Provincial government representatives, high ups of the relevant divisional and district administrations and police officers were also present on this occasion. The chief minister on the occasion, was briefed about the security and other arrangements for the Jirga. The chief minister has directed the administration to take immediate steps for providing all necessary facilities for the Jirga, adding that water, temporary washrooms, lighting, medical camps, and other essential facilities must be provided on priority basis further directing them to provide five thousand blankets for the Jirga participants