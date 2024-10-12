Saturday, October 12, 2024
KP Governor urges PTI to choose path of reconciliation

Web Desk
4:19 PM | October 12, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has urged PTI to join the political forces and choose the path of reconciliation instead of politics of chaos.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad today, he said PTI's ill-timed call for protest at D-Chowk will impart negative image as the country is hosting an important event, the SCO summit.

Faisal Karim Kundi said all political parties are united to tread the country on a path of development, but PTI still harbors politics of confrontation and protests.

