Saturday, October 12, 2024
KP govt files contempt over not de-sealing of KP House

October 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government on Friday filed a contempt petition against CDA’s director for not de-sealing the KP House in compliance of IHC orders. The KP government has filed the petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC), which stated that the court yesterday had ordered the CDA to de-seal the KP house but the decision was not obeyed yet. It may be mentioned here that Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had declared the sealing of KP office as illegal and  ordered to re-open it immediately.

