Lawyers’ absence forces SC to adjourn PTI intra-party poll hearing

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday adjourned the review petition of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) as none of its lawyers appeared to argue the petition against the apex court judgment on intra-party elections. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarat Hilali on January 13 had upheld the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that there were many irregularities in PTI intra-party elections, thus deprived the PTI from of its elections symbol of ‘cricket bat’.

The court on 25th January had passed the judgment and the PTI later sought the review of the SC order, and of the judgment.

The Court order said; “In the circumstances, we are not persuaded to adjourn the case, however, in the interest of justice and only by way of indulgence we do so but make it clear that no further request for adjournment will be entertained, and we expect that the case to proceed on the next date.”

Senior advocate Hamid Khan Thursday last had filed an application for adjournment of the hearing. It says; “Hamid Khan has pressing family engagement at Lahore on October 11.”

During the hearing, the Chief Justice remarked that what a novel way of seeking adjournment is. He said that now the Supreme Court has video-link facility for the convenience of lawyers despite that they seek adjournment.

The Court noted that the nature of engagement is not disclosed nor AOR Anis Muhammad Shehzad is in attendance. The order mentioned that the counsel must know that merely filing an adjournment application does not mean that the case will be adjourned.

The Chief Justice inquired that where are the other counsels of the petitioner (PTI), which besides Hamid Khan was represented by Barrister Ali Zafar, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Ajmal Ghaffar Toor, Niazullah Khan Niazi and Muhammad Sharif Janjua, who was AOR earlier, but now Anis Muhammad Shehzad is AOR. If Hamid Khan had some pressing engagement, then any of the other lawyers could have appeared.

S Akbar Babar’s lawyer told the court that another intra-party election was held on 3rd March. He said that if the Court is available today then should hear it, as they are available. Justice Isa said that there are proverbial drum-beaters who have not read the judgment but are criticising it, adding that the judgment is about holding of IPE, and not about ‘cricket bat’ symbol. The CJP said that Hamid Khan quoted him while criticising the judgment. This case has intentionally been misreported, and drum-beaters actually have not read the judgment. He remarked, “We considered this (Hamid) man of principles.”

Justice Faez said after the general elections they were expecting that the PTI will immediately hold IPE. He questioned what was wrong to ask the PTI to hold IPE.

The Chief Justice said that the PTI review was fixed on May 29, but Ali Zafar sought adjournment. He said the lawyers make propaganda outside the courtroom, but do not appear and argue. They want bench and date of their choice. Later, the bench adjourned hearing of the case till October 21 for further proceedings.