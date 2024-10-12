Leach leads England to crushing win over Pakistan in first Test

LAHORE - Jack Leach spearheaded England’s dominant victory over Pakistan, taking four crucial wickets to secure an innings and 47-run win in the first Test of the three-match series on Friday.

Pakistan resumed the final day at 152-6, with Salman Ali Agha (41*) and Aamir Jamal (27*) at the crease, still trailing by 115 runs. The duo added 39 runs in the morning session before Leach dismissed Salman, who fought valiantly with 63 off 84 balls, including seven boundaries.Aamir Jamal, who played a gritty knock of 55* from 104 deliveries, could not save the hosts. Leach struck twice in quick succession, removing Shaheen Afridi (10) and Naseem Shah (6) in the same over, as Pakistan’s second innings ended at 220. Abrar Ahmed, suffering from an injury, did not take the field on the fourth and fifth days.

Leach finished with figures of 4-30, leading the bowling attack, while Gus Atkinson and debutant Brydon Carse claimed two wickets apiece.Pakistan’s second innings had started disastrously, with opener Abdullah Shafique dismissed for a duck on the second ball of the first over. From there, the batting lineup crumbled, leaving Pakistan at 82-6, still 185 runs behind.

Salman Ali Agha and Aamir Jamal provided a brief glimmer of hope with a resilient 70-run stand in the dying moments of Day 4, but the damage had already been done.England declared their first innings after posting a mammoth 823-7, with a commanding 267-run lead. Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse were unbeaten on 17 and 9, respectively, when the captain called them back.

The English batting onslaught saw them add 166 runs without loss on the morning of Day 4, pushing the total to 658-3 by lunch. Joe Root, who resumed the day on 176, completed a monumental knock of 262 from 375 balls, including 17 fours, before being trapped lbw by Salman Ali Agha in the second session.

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith then took charge, adding a rapid 75 runs from just 49 balls. Brook reached his maiden triple century in style, driving a four off Saim Ayub to cross the milestone in 310 balls. His outstanding 317 included 32 boundaries and three sixes, making him the sixth Englishman to achieve a triple century.Saim Ayub, Pakistan’s bright spot with the ball, dismissed Brook and Gus Atkinson in the same over, finishing with figures of 3-101. Naseem Shah also claimed two wickets, while Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal, and Salman picked one each.

Pakistan’s first innings saw a strong response, with Shan Masood’s marathon 151 from 177 balls and century knocks from Abdullah Shafique (102) and Salman Ali Agha (104*), propelling them to 556 all out. However, their efforts were overshadowed by England’s colossal total.In the end, Jack Leach’s superb bowling ensured that Pakistan could not avoid an innings defeat, giving England a 1-0 lead in the series.

Scores in Brief

ENGLAND 823-7d, 150 overs (Harry Brook 317, Joe Root 262, Ben Duckett 84, Zak Crawley 78; Saim Ayub 3-101, Naseem Shah 2-157) beat PAKISTAN 556 all out, 149 overs (Shan Masood 151, Salman Ali Agha 104*, Abdullah Shafique 102; Jack Leach 3-160) AND 220 all out, 54.5 overs (Salman Ali Agha 63, Aamir Jamal 55*; Jack Leach 4-30, Gus Atkinson 2-46, Brydon Carse 2-66) by an innings and 47 runs.