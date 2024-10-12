Saturday, October 12, 2024
‘Like a quake’: Beirut shaken after deadliest strikes on centre

October 12, 2024
Beirut  -   Loud bangs sounded, thick columns of smoke rose and ambulance sirens rang throughout the night as deadly Israeli strikes hit residential areas of central Beirut on Thursday evening. The Israeli attacks hit two central Beirut locations, killing 22 people and injuring over 100, Lebanon’s health ministry said. They were the deadliest such attacks to target central Beirut since Israel intensified its bombardment campaign on the country two weeks ago. The Israeli military announced on Friday that it killed a commander in the Hezbollah Radwan Forces’ anti-tank missile unit, in the Lebanese area of Meiss El Jabal, as Israel’s ground incursion in the country’s south rages on. In a statement, the Israeli military said Araeb el Shoga “was responsible for numerous anti-tank missile attacks on the area of Ramot Naftali in northern Israel.”

