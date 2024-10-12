Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit concludes at University of Malakand

Peshawar - The 5th Edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit, one of the largest youth summits in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, concluded on Friday at the University of Malakand. The event, which began on Wednesday and ended on Friday, was held in collaboration with Metrix Pakistan, the Directorate of Youth Affairs, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board, and the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Its aim was to motivate youth and encourage innovation across various sectors.

Approximately 10,000 students from all over Pakistan attended the summit, making it one of the largest gatherings of young minds in the country, according to the organisers. More than 50 experts, including speakers from various industries, academicians, and business leaders, participated in the event, while over 20 companies showcased their products, services, and innovations through exhibitions.

Humayun Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons, attended the ceremony and officially inaugurated the event. In his address, he emphasised the provincial government’s commitment to addressing youth-related issues and promoting entrepreneurship. He announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would provide interest-free loans to youth with business plans through the Directorate of Youth Affairs.

He also mentioned that every subdivision of Lower Dir would host similar summits to engage more youth and support their aspirations. Humayun Khan expressed his high hopes for the region’s transformation into a technology hub, highlighting ongoing plans for the digitization of the Prisons Department through e-governance projects. He thanked the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Malakand and Metrix Pakistan CEO Hassan Nisar for their significant contributions to the summit’s success.

The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit has become an important platform for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This fifth edition continued its tradition of offering seminars, roundtable discussions, and networking opportunities aimed at preparing the younger generation for employment in the modern labour market.

As part of the event, an exhibit on technology, education, and business development was organized, allowing students to meet specialists and learn about the latest trends in these areas.

One of the summit’s key highlights was the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards, which honoured 19 individuals for their exceptional contributions to their fields and communities. The awardees included notable figures such as Muhammad Ali Swati (Pakistani rescuer & philanthropist), Muhammad Tauseef Khan (climate change activist), Ammad Ali, Adil Nawaz (entrepreneur & philanthropist), Ayesha Ayaz (taekwondo champion), Muhammad Irfan (social worker), Qaiser Nawab (global youth leader & climate activist), Adnan Khan (journalist), Noorena Shams (squash player), Raja Ahmed (technology strategist & entrepreneur), Muddassir Shafiq (telecom and IT solutions specialist), Sumera Shams (politician & social worker), Hamra Farhan, Farishta Noor, Saira Shams (social activists), Talat Azam Khan (mentor & community leader), Rafiullah (teacher & trainer), Waqas (blood donation activist), and Qaisar Akash (philanthropist). These awards celebrated the achievements of young leaders and highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s youth to make meaningful impacts in society.

Hisham Sarwar, a renowned influencer, also received the Pride of Nation Award for his outstanding contributions.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Malakand, Prof. Dr. Rashid Ahmed, expressed satisfaction with the university’s progress, noting that it has been ranked as the best university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by Times Higher Education thanks to the dedication of its faculty and staff. He also commended the Directorate of Youth Affairs and Metrix Pakistan for their collaboration and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to supporting youth development initiatives.

Metrix Pakistan CEO Hassan Nisar, in his remarks, emphasized that the summit serves as a valuable platform for Pakistani youth to connect with industry leaders and gain the skills and networks necessary for success in today’s economy. He also shared his vision for future editions of the summit, aiming for wider participation from across the country, and expressed satisfaction with the engagement of the students as well as the university’s administration and faculty.

The three-day summit concluded with a closing ceremony, during which certificates were distributed to the organizers, participants, and speakers. The summit was hailed as a resounding success, leaving a lasting impact on all those who attended and setting the stage for future initiatives focused on youth empowerment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.