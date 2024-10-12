NDMA hosts conference on humanitarian Response for Gaza, Lebanon

Under the directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan, NDMA convened a National Conference on Humanitarian Response for the war-ravaged people of Gaza and Lebanon in Islamabad.

The session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal and was attended by Federal Secretaries and representatives from the media, NGOs, and international NGOs.

The primary objective of the conference was to mobilize support from humanitarian partners and the community for relief efforts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the severe humanitarian needs arising from the ongoing crises in Palestine and Lebanon, emphasizing the urgent necessity to extend support to the affected population.

He reaffirmed Government's commitment to aiding the people in distress and underscored the importance of partnerships with humanitarian organizations and the people of Pakistan to amplify these efforts.

Minister Iqbal announced the establishment of a special account titled "Prime Minister Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon," created under the Prime Minister's directives to gather and channelize aid from the people of Pakistan for those in Gaza and Lebanon.

Chairman NDMA provided an overview of the humanitarian assistance dispatched to Gaza and Lebanon from October 2023 to October 2024. He apprised that the Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with various NGOs, has already sent 11 relief consignments totaling approximately 1,154 tons to Palestine, Gaza and Lebanon.

The humanitarian assistance included 10x consignments of approximately 1,151 tons to Palestine and one consignment of medicines to Lebanon, along with the safe evacuation of 71 Pakistanis from Lebanon via a special chartered plane. He also informed the relief plan for Gaza and Lebanon which will comprise of at least three additional relief tranches to Palestine, with more consignments to follow.

The participants of the session reiterated their unwavering support and solidarity with the war-torn people of Gaza and Lebanon, expressing their absolute resolve to continue their humanitarian efforts.