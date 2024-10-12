New admission policy in medical colleges of Punjab comes into effect

LAHORE - Notification of admission policy for medical and dental colleges of Punjab has become effective on Friday. After the approval of the Provincial Cabinet of Punjab, the Specialist Healthcare Department has issued a notification with which this policy has come into effect. Notification reads that three MBBS seats have been allotted in Punjab for the students of Islamabad. A major setback for the students of Islamabad regarding the pursuit of medical education in Punjab is that now the candidates who have two domiciles including of Islamabad will not be able to apply for admission on open merit seats.

Admissions to 100 seats of Narowal Medical College will also be taken place this year. Applications for admission to government medical colleges will be taken from October 21 to November 4, while applications will be taken from November 5 to 19 in private medical colleges.

Online applications for admission to government dental colleges will be accepted from 20th November to 4th December. Applications for Private Dental Colleges will be received from 5th to 19th December. MBBS classes will start from February 1, 2025, BDS classes will start from March 1, 2025. Admissions to medical and dental colleges will be done by the University of Health Sciences.