NVTTC ready to provide all possible support to increase skilled manpower: DG

SIALKOT - The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NVTTC) Director General (DG), Asifa Maqbool, stated that NVTTC is committed to providing comprehensive support to enhance skilled manpower. She said this during a meeting with Chairman Zeeshan Tariq at the Surgical Association. She emphasised that significant and concrete steps are being taken in this direction. Additionally, NVTTC is offering scholarships to children engaged in practical technical training, encouraging skilled individuals. This initiative aims to equip our youth with practical skills so they can become productive citizens and support their families in the future. The DG also visited the Gloves Association.