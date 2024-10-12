Only 11 percent petitions decided so far, claims FAFEN

ISLAMABAD - Around eleven percent petitions disposed of, as the election tribunals have disposed of only 40 petitions out of the 334.

The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), systematically tracking the election results’ disputes being heard by election tribunals, in its report has claimed legally-preferred deadline has lapsed for many petitions.

The independent body claimed the tribunals are legally required to dispose of all petitions within 180 days of filing, subject to the time spent resolving objections on petitions. However, the ECP recently notified eight election tribunals in Punjab after a prolonged legal disagreement with the Lahore High Court, but these tribunals have yet to commence proceedings. The slow pace of disposals in other provinces, coupled with the late start of tribunals in Punjab, makes it unlikely that all pending petitions will be resolved soon, according to the FAFEN.

Of the 40 disposed of petitions, four pertained to National Assembly seats, while the remaining 36 related to Provincial Assembly seats. Regionally, Balochistan tribunals have disposed of more than half of their petitions (28 out of 51), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) tribunals have resolved 10 percent (four out of 42), and Sindh tribunals have resolved seven percent (six out of 83). In Punjab, only two out of 155 petitions have been decided, and none of the three petitions from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have been resolved.

With the exception of two tribunals in Balochistan, no tribunal has rendered verdict of any petition after a full trial. Most of the petitions have been dismissed on technical grounds, it claims.

About the National Assembly, two petitions from Sindh and one each from Balochistan and KP have been resolved. For Provincial Assemblies, 27 petitions from Balochistan, four from Sindh, three from KP, and two from Punjab have been resolved.

Of the 40 disposed petitions, three were accepted, and 37 were dismissed. The three accepted petitions were filed by losing candidates for the Provincial Assembly seats in Balochistan – two by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) and one by a National Party (NP) candidate. These petitions were filed against winning candidates from the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). In all three cases, repolling in specific polling stations was ordered.

Among the 37 dismissed petitions, 11 were deemed non-maintainable due to non-compliance of mandatory legal requirement in filing the election petitions, 15 were dismissed for lack of evidence, seven were withdrawn by the petitioners, two were dismissed for non-prosecution, and the reasons for two could not be determined due to unavailable judgments.

Of the dismissed petitions, 11 were filed by PPPP candidates, seven by unaffiliated independents, three each by JUIP and NP, two each by independent candidates backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP), and one each by Awami National Party (ANP), BAP, Balochistan National Party (BNP), Balochistan National Party Awami (BNPA), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Hazara Democratic Party (HDP), Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP).

Among the dismissed petitions, nine each were filed against returned candidates of PML-N and PPPP, six against PTI-backed independents, four against JUI-P, three against unaffiliated independents, two against NP, and one each against returned candidates from BNPA, BNP, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP), and BAP.

FAFEN has obtained certified copies of most tracked petitions from all regions except Punjab. Out of 334 tracked petitions, FAFEN now has copies of 252 petitions. FAFEN has copies of all petitions filed with KP and ICT tribunals, all but five in Balochistan tribunals and all but one for Sindh tribunals. However, in Punjab, FAFEN has acquired only 78 out of 155 tracked petitions. Similarly, FAFEN does not have access to information about 43 petitions that most likely are in Punjab, it says.

According to the petitions tracked by FAFEN, the election outcome in more than one-third (36 percent) of geographical constituencies across the National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies have been challenged. This proportion is consistent with the disputes raised following the 2013 and 2018 General Elections, during which 385 and 300 election petitions, respectively, were processed by the tribunals.

In case of the National Assembly, the election results in 97 out of a total of 266 geographical constituencies (36 percent) were challenged. Regionally, challenges were filed for 37 percent of National Assembly constituencies in Punjab, 44 percent each in Sindh and Balochistan, 18 percent in KP, and all three constituencies in ICT.

For Provincial Assemblies, 211 out of 593 geographical constituencies (36 percent) have had their election results challenged. This includes 32 percent of constituencies in the Punjab Assembly, 38 percent in the Sindh Assembly, 73 percent in the Balochistan Assembly, and 25 percent in the KP Assembly. Refer to Figure 1 and Figure 2 for the number of National Assembly and Provincial Assembly constituencies, respectively, where results have been challenged.

Losing candidates of PML-N have filed 33 petitions, nine for the National Assembly and 24 for Provincial Assembly constituencies (22 Punjab Assembly and one each for KP Assembly and Balochistan Assembly). Of these, 32 petitioners were runners-up in their constituencies, while one finished in third place.

PPPP candidates have filed 26 petitions – four for National Assembly and 22 for Provincial Assembly constituencies (10 Sindh Assembly, seven Balochistan Assembly, three KP Assembly, and two Punjab Assembly). Of these, 20 PPPP petitioners were runners-up, while the remaining six placed third in their respective constituencies.

JUI-P has filed 24 challenges – four for National Assembly and 20 for Provincial Constituencies (nine Balochistan Assembly, six Sindh Assembly and five KP Assembly). All but one JUI-P petitioner were runners-up in their constituencies, with one candidate placing third.

Unaffiliated independent candidates have filed 23 challenges – six for National Assembly and 17 for Provincial Assembly seats. Candidates from GDA have filed six challenges – one for National Assembly and five for Provincial Assembly constituencies. Meanwhile, candidates from the NP, ANP and JIP have each filed five challenges each, with NP’s challenges including one National Assembly seat and the rest focusing on Provincial Assembly constituencies.

When contacted, the ECP has not responded to it so far.