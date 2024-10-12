PA speaker defends parliament’s right to oversight

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Ahmad Khan has stated that a Supreme Court decision has paved the way for constitutional interference, which has now become difficult to reverse.

Speaking at a dialogue on amendments related to changes in the laws at the old Punjab Assembly, the speaker said that the government never desired to interfere in the working of the institutions, but Parliament has the right to oversight.

He said that a Supreme Court decision in the past led to such interference that it is now difficult to reverse. “In the past, numerous amendments were made with the objective of strengthening the Parliament. After the 18th Amendment, provinces were certainly given powers, but these powers were not distributed properly”, he remarked.

The speaker said that in order to solve public issues, it is essential to strengthen the local government system, and these amendments are necessary for making the assemblies effective.