Pakistan women’s football team receives NOC, departs for SAFF Championship in Nepal

The Pakistan women's football team has officially received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), allowing them to participate in the upcoming SAFF Women’s Championship in Nepal.

The last-minute approval comes just hours before their scheduled departure, easing earlier concerns about their participation due to administrative delays.

The Pakistani contingent, consisting of 24 players and 8 officials left from Islamabad for Kathmandu today.

The SAFF Women’s Championship will take place from October 17 to 30, with Pakistan facing India in their opening match on October 17.

The two organizations PFF and PSB recently clashed over a proposed plan to play against Russia, with the PSB pushing for a makeshift team after the PFF declared that a friendly was not feasible. Subsequently, the Russian Football Union announced that no match would occur.