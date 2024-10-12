The Fall of the Romanov Dynasty marked the dramatic end of centuries of imperial rule in Russia. In 1917, amidst the turmoil of World War I and domestic unrest, Tsar Nicholas II abdicated, spelling the demise of the Romanovs. The February Revolution and subsequent establishment of a provisional government paved the way for the Bolsheviks led by Vladimir Lenin. The Romanovs’ fate culminated in the brutal execution of Nicholas II and his family in 1918. The fall reverberated globally, symbolising the end of autocracy and heralding the dawn of Soviet Russia, setting the stage for profound political and social transformations.