Saturday, October 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“The seeds of revolution are watered with the tears of the oppressed.” –Maxim Gorky

Past in Perspective
October 12, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Fall of the Romanov Dynasty marked the dramatic end of centuries of imperial rule in Russia. In 1917, amidst the turmoil of World War I and domestic unrest, Tsar Nicholas II abdicated, spelling the demise of the Romanovs. The February Revolution and subsequent establishment of a provisional government paved the way for the Bolsheviks led by Vladimir Lenin. The Romanovs’ fate culminated in the brutal execution of Nicholas II and his family in 1918. The fall reverberated globally, symbolising the end of autocracy and heralding the dawn of Soviet Russia, setting the stage for profound political and social transformations.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1728624628.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024