PIA closes Islamabad offices from October 14 to 16 for SCO summit security

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced the closure of its offices in Islamabad from October 14 to 16 as a security measure ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. PIA employees working shifts at the airport will continue their duties during this period.

Additionally, access to the Red Zone in Islamabad has been restricted for the general public to ensure security during the conference. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has also declared a three-day closure from October 14 to 16, affecting its principal seat in Islamabad, while provincial registries will remain operational. Section 144 is in effect in Rawalpindi and Islamabad from October 12 to 17 in preparation for the SCO meeting on October 15 and 16.