PM Shehbaz reviews preparations for SCO Summit at Jinnah Convention Centre

visited the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on Saturday to review the ongoing preparations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, scheduled for October 15 and 16.

He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, and other officials.

During the visit, the prime minister was briefed by the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the summit’s arrangements.

Expressing his satisfaction, PM Shehbaz commended the efforts being made to ensure the smooth conduct of the international event.