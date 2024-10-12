Police carry out search operations in different areas in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad, Jatli and Race Course police stations.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani. He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations. Police checked houses, shops, hotels, tenants and a large number of individuals during the search operations. Police also arrested six suspects namely Saeed, Ijaz, Raheem, Namiatullah, Qadir Khan and Musafar Khan on different violations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals. He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 23 accused besides recovering over 3 kg drugs, 100 liters liquor, weapons and other items from their possession, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday. He informed that Sadiqabad, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Rawat and Kahuta police conducted raids and rounded up Yousaf, Usman Latif, Numan, Ali Raza, Ishtiaq, Akram, Saad Ali, Qadir, Israr, and Naveed and recovered over 100 liters liquor from their possession.

The spokesman said that in other raids, four drug peddlers were netted and police recovered 3 kg hashish from their possession.

He informed that Race Course. Mandra, Wah Cantt and Bani police arrested Bilal Raza, Naveed, Kashif and Niaz Gul and recovered over three kg charras.

Six illegal weapon holders were also arrested during special crackdown and police recovered five 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.