PPP, JUI to hold key meeting on constitutional amendments

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) will hold a crucial meeting at Zardari House on Saturday to discuss and finalize a joint draft of proposed constitutional amendments. The meeting, attended by senior leaders from both parties, aims to resolve key differences between their amendment drafts.

According to JUI leader Senator Kamran Murtaza, both parties have submitted their proposals, but the main disagreement centers on the formation of a "constitutional court" versus a "constitutional bench." Murtaza explained that, based on available data, the number of constitutional cases is fewer than 200, leading the JUI to advocate for a bench rather than a separate court.

PPP representatives Sherry Rehman and Naveed Qamar, along with JUI leader Senator Kamran Murtaza, attended the meeting following an in-camera session of the Parliament’s special committee on the amendments. The committee, chaired by PPP's Syed Khurshid Shah, is responsible for reviewing the proposed changes.

Murtaza added that discussions would continue to ensure consensus on the amendments, which are seen as crucial for national unity and legal reforms. The next session of the special committee is scheduled for Thursday, with a sub-committee now formed to further iron out details.

The proposed amendments are intended to introduce meaningful reforms to Pakistan’s constitution, with both parties stressing the importance of unity in advancing the country’s legal and political framework.