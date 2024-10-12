PRA initiates inspections of Lahore restaurants

LAHORE -The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) on Friday launched a series of inspections across various restaurants in Lahore to ensure compliance with registration and tax regulations. According to details, under the directives of the commissioner PRA Lahore, enforcement officers were actively verifying the registration status of restaurants in the city. The initiative aims to bring unregistered businesses into the tax net and promote transparency. In line with these efforts, show-cause notices had been issued to several restaurants that had failed to register with the PRA, urging them to regularise their status. Registered restaurants found to be non-compliant in tax payments had also received show-cause notices, PRA added.

Furthermore, restaurants that had not installed the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS) as required by law had also been served with notices, emphasising the need for immediate compliance. Restaurants found in violation of these regulations, including those that had failed to register, install the EIMS, or make timely tax payments, had been granted a one-week grace period to fulfill their obligations. Failure to comply within the specified time may result in penalties and stringent legal action. The Punjab Revenue Authority remains committed to ensuring tax compliance and improving revenue collection.

Section 144 in four cities during PPSC exam

The Punjab government imposed Section 144 in four cities of the province during Public Service Commission (PPSC) examinations. Section 144 was imposed on examination centers in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13.

In this connection the Punjab Home Department has issued a notification for the implementation of Section 144. According to the notification, the movement of non-related persons around the examination centers in four cities has been banned, except for the candidates and supervisory staff. It may be mentioned here that no one would be allowed to enter the examination centers. Meanwhile 15,000 candidates will appear in various examinations in 116 sub-centers that have been set up in four cities.