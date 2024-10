President Asif Ali Zardari has returned home after completing a two-day official visit to Turkmenistan. During his stay, he participated in an international forum in Ashgabat, where he engaged in discussions on peace and development with global leaders.

Additionally, President Zardari held a sideline meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations. The visit was initiated at the invitation of Zardari's Turkmen counterpart.