PSX gains 30 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 30.18 points on Friday, showing a nominal positive change of 0.04 percent, closing at 85,483.40 points against 85,453.22 points on the last trading day. A total of 560,740,534 shares were traded during the day as compared to 503,750,595 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.121billion against Rs27.912 billion on the last trading day. As many as 435 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 130 of them recorded gains and 251 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 54 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Hub Power Company XD with 58,159,761 shares at Rs106.90 per share, PTCL with 51,351,566 shares at Rs15.70 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 45,693,545 shares at Rs1.18 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs153.70 per share price, closing at Rs6,931.45, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs116.35 rise in its per share price to Rs7,144.35.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs120.64 per share, closing at Rs 1,092.67, followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs88.50 decline to close at Rs17,612.00.