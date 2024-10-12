PTI's Sheikh Waqas Akram warns government ahead of October 15 protests

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Waqas Akram announced that the PTI leadership will take to the streets on October 15 to protest against the government. Speaking on Dunya News' talk show "Tonight with Samar Abbas" on Saturday, Akram emphasized that the government will be solely responsible if anything untoward happens during the protests.

Akram clarified that neither PTI nor its founder, Imran Khan, are working against Pakistan’s interests. He expressed concern over restrictions on meetings with Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated, and called for fair treatment of the PTI leader. He demanded that the courts allow Khan to meet his family, asserting that such visits are a basic right.

Addressing questions about the constitutional amendment that has been widely discussed, Akram criticized the government for failing to present a draft of the proposed changes. He acknowledged that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at least had the initiative to share its own draft, contrasting this with the government's inaction.

The upcoming protests and Akram’s statements reflect growing tensions between the opposition and the government as political unrest continues to simmer in Pakistan.