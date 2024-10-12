PTV and SNGPL qualify for semifinals of President’s Cup 2024

LAHORE - PTV and SNGPL defeated Eshaal Associates and OGDCL, respectively, to qualify for the semifinals of the President’s Cup 2024. The first semi-final will be played between WAPDA and SNGPL at the Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala on Sunday, 13 October, while PTV and State Bank of Pakistan will feature in the second semi-final at the same venue on 14 October. The final of the one-day tournament will be played at the same venue on 16 October. All three matches will begin at 1.45pm local time. At the Saeed Sports City Bedian in Lahore, OGDCL were bundled out for 248 in 44.2 overs after electing to bat first. Mohammad Umair (61, 59b, 6x4s, 1x6) top-scored for his side, while captain Abdul Rehman Muzammil (46, 51b, 5x4s, 1x6) and Rizwan Ali (45, 46b, 6x4s) were the other notable run-getters. For SNGPL, Mohammad Ali bagged three wickets, while Arafat Minhas took two wickets. In reply, SNGPL achieved the target in 37 overs with opening batter Mirza Tahir Baig (95, 75b, 11x4s, 4x6s) and Omair Bin Yousuf (80 not out, 53b, 5x4s, 6x6s) scoring half-centuries. Arsal Sheikh and Asif Afridi bagged two wickets each for the losing side. In the second Group B match, after being invited to bat, Eshaal Associates were dismissed for 220 in 44.1 overs against PTV. Afaq Ahmed, batting at number eight, top-scored with a 45-ball 53, hitting seven fours and a six. Mohammad Waheed (43, 52b, 4x4s) also chipped in with a useful contribution. PTV’s Faisal Akram took three wickets, while Aqib Liaqat, Jahandad Khan and Mohammad Hasnain bagged two wickets each. In turn, PTV captain Faheem Ashraf’s (85, 66b, 9x4s, 5x6s) innings helped his side achieve the target in 43 overs with two wickets in hand. Asif Ali (44, 43b, 5x4s) and Faheem knitted a 94-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Usman Tariq’s figures of 9-1-26-4 went in vain, while Muhammad Imran snapped two wickets.

Scores in Brief

SNGPL 252-4, 37 overs (Mirza Tahir Baig 95, Omair Bin Yousuf 80*, Shahzaib Khan 42; Asif Afridi 2-51, Arsal Sheikh 2-52) beat OGDCL 248 all out, 44.2 overs (Mohammad Umair 61, Abdul Rehman Muzammil 46; Mohammad Ali 3-39, Arafat Minhas 2-41) by 6 wickets.

PTV 224-8, 43 overs (Faheem Ashraf 85, Asif Ali 44; Usman Tariq 4-26, M Imran 2-77) beat ESHAAL ASSOCIATES 220 all out, 44.1 overs (Afaq Ahmed 53, M Waheed 43; Faisal Akram 3-45, Jahandad Khan 2-39) by 2 wickets.