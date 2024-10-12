Punjab health department confirms 149 new dengue cases in 24 hours

The Punjab Health Department reported 149 new cases of dengue in the province over the past 24 hours, with Rawalpindi emerging as the most affected city, accounting for 134 of the cases. Other regions hit by the outbreak include Bahawalpur with three cases and Lahore with two, while single cases were reported in Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Attock, Kasur, Mianwali, Khanewal, Nankana Sahib, and Narowal.

This surge brings the total number of dengue cases in Punjab for 2024 to 3,285, with nearly 1,000 new cases identified in just the past week. Despite the alarming rise, the health department reassured the public that sufficient medical supplies are available in hospitals to handle the outbreak.

In response to the growing number of cases, the Health Department issued an advisory urging citizens to keep their surroundings clean and dry to prevent the breeding of dengue-carrying mosquitoes. Additionally, a free helpline (1033) has been set up for those seeking information or treatment and to address complaints related to the virus.

Health officials stressed the importance of public cooperation and vigilance in combating the spread of dengue, emphasizing that preventive measures are crucial to control the outbreak in the province.