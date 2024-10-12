Punjab’s steadfast fight against food adulterators in full swing

LAHORE - Punjab’s war on food adulteration has entered an unprecedented phase. A rigorous campaign to safeguard public health has made unprecedented strides in combatting this deadly menace. The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), since January 2024, has significantly amplified its operations, signaling a decisive stand against those endangering the province’s food safety and security. With clear intention, zero tolerance, record-breaking operations, bold reforms, and a focus on public health awareness, the PFA has stamped its authority on the food landscape of the region.

In a sweeping crackdown, PFA has reshaped the province’s food safety landscape. Since the beginning of 2024, it has intensified its efforts, targeting unsafe practices and stamping out health risks posed by unscrupulous food businesses. “The sheer scale of our work this year reflects a zero-tolerance policy,” says Asim Javed, Director General of the PFA. “We are sending a clear message—food adulterators will be held accountable.” With initiatives like the newly launched Eat Safe Campaign and the establishment of divisional food laboratories, the authority is not only penalizing violators but also building a healthier, more transparent future for the people of Punjab.

With over 752,000 food points inspected and nearly 770 cases of adulteration registered, this operation marks one of the most extensive food safety campaigns in Punjab’s history. The numbers alone tell the story of a campaign driven by urgency and resolve. Since January, the authority’s food safety teams have carried out 752,110 inspections, an 81.77% surge compared to the previous year. The escalation in enforcement is further highlighted by the substantial increase in fines—totalling a staggering Rs. 931 million, reflecting a 96.15% rise.

Asim Javed emphasizes that the scale of these operations reflects a commitment to zero tolerance for food adulteration. “Our focus has been on accountability. Those compromising public health will face the consequences. The rise in inspections and fines is the direct result of this intensified vigilance,” Asim Javed remarked.

The crackdown hasn’t just been about fines; the authority has made tangible steps to eradicate unsafe practices. A total of 2,346 food points have been shuttered, marking an 86.14% increase from last year. These closures predominantly targeted businesses with repeated offenses or where conditions posed a direct threat to public health.

“We’re seeing a shift,” said Javed. “Establishments that previously flouted regulations are beginning to understand that the authority’s actions aren’t superficial. This isn’t a passing phase—it’s a long-term commitment to ensuring every food point in Punjab adheres to the highest standards of quality.”

The most alarming aspect of the adulteration issue has been in the realm of meat and dairy, critical staples in the diets of millions. Newly formed Special Meat Safety Task Force has already seized and destroyed over 338,288 kg of substandard meat—a shocking 288.9% increase compared to last year. This massive leap underscores the severity of meat adulteration across the province. In the dairy sector, the authority has discarded over 1.44 million liters of milk found to be contaminated or substandard. A milk traceability system has been launched to ensure safer consumption, giving consumers confidence that the milk they purchase meets quality benchmarks.

Beyond punitive actions, the authority has also focused on improving the food ecosystem holistically. With its Eat Safe Campaign, the Authority has taken proactive steps to promote better nutrition and healthier eating habits, especially among the youth and mothers. The introduction of a cartoon series in schools has been a creative avenue for reaching young children and instilling early awareness about food safety. “The youth are the future. By targeting them with informative, engaging content, we aim to build a culture where food safety is ingrained,” noted Asim Javed.

Recognizing the need for scientific rigor in the fight against adulteration, a food laboratory has been established at every divisional headquarters. These labs will serve as the backbone of the authority’s inspection operations, providing swift, reliable testing of food samples. Additionally, the completion of the Paperless Digital System marks a turning point in how the Authority operates. This system is designed to streamline documentation, inspections, and enforcement actions, making authority work more transparent and efficient.

With over 289,000 food business operators receiving improvement notices, the authority has sent a clear message: there is no space for complacency when it comes to public health. The authority’s aggressive stance on food adulteration, combined with its forward-looking initiatives, has set the stage for a safer, healthier Punjab. “The journey is far from over,” Asim Javed said, and added that with every unsafe food point we close, every child we educate, and every system we implement, we are moving toward a future where the people of Punjab can have full confidence in the food they consume.

And that, ultimately, is our mission.” The authority’s sweeping efforts serve as a reminder that public health is non-negotiable. As the crackdown continues, adulterators will find no safe haven in Punjab.