Religious bigotry has been a hidden force that undermines society and continues to evade the full weight of the law. This is partly because the state has not prioritized countering such extremism, and partly due to the government’s vested interest in maintaining a ‘divide and rule’ strategy. The glorification of perpetrators of religiously motivated violence further exacerbates the situation in Pakistan. Even more concerning is society’s failure to combat this growing strand of extremism.

Ironically, radicalism has significantly infiltrated the police force, turning it into a tool for extrajudicial killings, especially of blasphemy suspects. The presentation of garlands to police officers by religious fanatics to celebrate the extrajudicial killings of these suspects serves as a blatant attempt to influence law enforcement agencies. This underscores that even the police are not immune to deep-rooted religious extremism, which should prioritize upholding the law, not religion. If the police become complicit in the deaths of individuals facing unproven blasphemy allegations, justice remains elusive.

So far, there has been little effective resistance against this dangerous religious extremism, with notable exceptions being the recent cases of Dr. Shah Nawaz Khumbhar, a blasphemy suspect who was extra-judicially murdered by police in Sindh, and Mashal Khan, a student who was lynched by his fellows at Abdul Wali Khan University in KPK. This situation is particularly distressing and highlights the urgent need for societal and institutional change.

The question is: what makes Pakistani society so reluctant to speak out against religiously motivated violence? There may be many factors. One significant factor is the hidden curriculum, which, beneath the written syllabus, facilitates the radicalization of society and shapes the populace into a more religiously oriented one.

Consider how students are taught subjects like language, science, social studies, law, and technology from primary to higher education. Often, textbooks are influenced by religious texts, even when ethics, religious studies, or Islamic studies are designated as separate subjects for religious teachings. When students in all levels are exposed to extreme religious teachings across all subjects, it not only affects their reasoning but also undermines their ability to question and speak out against religiously motivated bigotry.

Another factor is that extremists derive strength from their ability to interpret religious texts in ways that serve their agenda. The problem also stems from historical misinterpretations of religion and its texts. Additionally, when the state as a whole—its institutions, laws, and judiciary—colludes with religious bigotry by siding with and accepting the interpretations of extremists, how can anyone effectively challenge it?

This is where the blasphemy laws, particularly Section 295-C, focus more on inflicting punishments on suspects than on providing justice. Furthermore, not only do these laws reflect extreme religious views, but the majority of the legal fraternity and judiciary also hold such beliefs. As a result, they often defend culprits, shielding them from punishment. Consequently, “the blasphemy suspects and accused persons are unheard, while the culprits are given a voice and relief.” This is a common practice in Pakistan, where the blasphemy laws have been weaponized.

Other factors, such as lawlessness and a lack of accountability, further fuel the fire of religious extremism. The trend of increasing extrajudicial killings by state forces reflects a much deeper crisis within the state itself, undermining fundamental rights such as the right to life, liberty, security, privacy, and a fair trial for blasphemy suspects. According to a report by the Center for Research and Security Studies, as of 2021, 89 people have been extra-judicially killed from roughly 1,500 accusations and cases. The actual number is believed to be higher, as not all blasphemy cases are reported in the press.

“Alarming is the increasing trend of both blasphemy cases and extrajudicial killings, particularly in the last few years. From 1948 to 1978, only 11 cases of blasphemy were recorded, three of which resulted in extrajudicial killings. From 1987 to 2021, these cases increased by about 1,300%.” The same report further stated.

An independent outlet, FactFocus, revealed the existence of an undercover “Blasphemy Business Group” that systematically entraps youth in false blasphemy cases via Facebook and WhatsApp groups. Disturbingly, a group of lawyers, along with numerous members of the FIA Cybercrime Wing and other state institutions, have been identified as facilitators of this group, of course for extortion and blackmailing.

Given the frequency of these incidents, one should acknowledge that mob lynching has become a national sport in Pakistan, with the state institutions often serving as accomplices to religiously motivated violence.

To free the police and judiciary from extremism, the recruitment process needs to be reformed. To eliminate all forms of discrimination, particularly religious, from the syllabus, the hidden curriculum that promotes biases must be addressed by incorporating material that reflects pluralism, inclusivity, and diversity. To liberate the law from religious motivations, blasphemy laws should either be repealed or equal punishments imposed on those who make false or fabricated allegations. However, to tackle state-backed blasphemy politics, how about initiating long lasting resistance and welcoming a revolution? Otherwise, extremism in Pakistan seems unstoppable.

Muneer Hussain

The writer is a law undergrad at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) Karachi. He can be reached atmuneerhussain.szabul@gmail.com.