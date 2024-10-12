Rescue 1122 releases performance report for Sept

Khanewal - The monthly working meeting of Rescue 1122 was held at the rescue station under the chairmanship of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Khalid Mahmood. Shahzad Ahmed Chaudhry, the Control Room Incharge, provided a briefing on Rescue 1122’s performance for September. During that month, the control room received a total of 20,793 calls, which included 3,717 emergency calls, 743 medical calls, 2,488 fire incidents, 102 crime calls, and 373 miscellaneous calls. In total, 1,419 individuals received first aid, while 2,179 were transferred to hospitals after initial treatment. A total of 3,708 people were rescued by Rescue 1122 personnel. The average response time across the district was seven minutes. Additionally, under the Patient Referral Service by the Government of Punjab, 372 patients were transferred from smaller hospitals to larger facilities.

The Community Safety Wing organised 26 training workshops across various colleges, schools, and both private and government institutions throughout the district. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Khalid Mehmood emphasised that to enhance the skills of rescuers, regular lectures and practical training sessions are being conducted at all rescue stations in the district. Furthermore, the Community Emergency Response Team has been activated at the Union Council level to provide maximum assistance and awareness to the public. The meeting was attended by Rescue Safety Officer Mian Chanun Muhammad Yasir Raza, Rescue Safety Officer Kabirwala Imtiaz Ahmed, station coordinators Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Sajjad Samiullah, as well as Media Coordinator Rashid Chaudhry.