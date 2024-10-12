Saba Qamar appointed as UNICEF’s National Ambassador for child rights in Pakistan

KARACHI - UNICEF has appointed actress Saba Qamar as its first National Ambassador for child rights in Pakistan. The announcement was made on International Day of the Girl Child, a day that recognizes girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world. “It’s an honor to join UNICEF. I will echo our shared mission of achieving every right for every child wherever I am,” said Saba Qamar.

“In my recent travels, I have seen both the challenges children and women face in this country and the difference UNICEF’s dedicated efforts are making”. She promised to play her vital part for the children and young people of Pakistan so that they can dream and have the chance to fulfill their dreams.

In her role as UNICEF Pakistan’s National Ambassador, the star of Kamli and Hindi Medium will use her international platform to help raise awareness of children’s rights and issues affecting young people, such as child marriage, mental health, lack of education, gender equality, climate change and the impact of violence, exploitation, and child poverty. UNICEF representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil termed Sava Qamar, a brave and powerful advocate for women and girls’ rights and said her appointment as National Ambassador would accelerate our efforts to help every child reach their true potential.