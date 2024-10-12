Saudi delegation expresses great interest in various investment projects in Pakistan

Govt hopes Saudi Arabia will also participate in important business-to-business and govt-to-govt projects.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday asked Saudi Arabian delegation to come forward and invest in different public sector organisations and profitable projects like M6 and M9 motorways.

During the visit of Saudi business delegates headed by KSA Minister for Investment Shaeikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh, Round Table Ministerial Conference was held in which both the countries reviewed in details to strengthen more ties in G2G activities. Addressing this conference, Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatisation and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan gave a briefing regarding the best investment opportunities and new trends in the country. He offered Saudi Investment Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh along with the business delegation to come forward and invest in different public sector organizations. He said that there are many attractive and profitable projects for Saudi investment in Pakistan. We will welcome all kinds of partnership and investment in Pakistan from Saudi Arabia even in the mode of public-private partnership.

Addressing the conference, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan invited Saudi investors to invest in the profitable projects like M6 and M9 motorways to develop the communication sector on modern lines. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and the Saudi delegation discussed mutual cooperation in projects on the basis of “G2G” while the Saudi business community and government officials expressed their great interest in various investment projects. On this occasion, Saudi Investment Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh expressed special interest in the presentation of Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and said that doing something for the people of Pakistan has always been the first priority of the KSA government and will continue in the future as well to make more Joint ventures.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan told the delegation that in order to reduce the distances and make the routes easier, we want to connect the Karachi Port with the existing Motorway, while the completion of the Karachi-Hyderabad and Sukkur Motorways as soon as possible is the priority of the present government. Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan clarified that in the last 6 months significant improvement and refinement process has been introduced in the government departments which has enhanced efficiency.

A reception was also hosted by Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in honor of Saudi Investment Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh and the Saudi business delegation in which a large number of businessmen including Saudi guests and Federal Ministers Attaullah Tarr, Jam Kamal Khan, Musadaq Malik and Shiza Fatima were present. Dignitaries attended while investors from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan along with senior officials and members of business groups also attended. Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the Saudi delegation to the reception and informed them about the performance of Pakistan’s private sector. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Saudi Arabia held the hand of Pakistan and the Pakistani people in every difficult time and supported Pakistan even before we requested for it. He said that Pakistan’s private sector is making a major contribution to the country’s economy and now our financial indicators are much improving which is restoring the confidence of business groups and commercial institutions. He said that there is a big scope in Pakistan’s private sector and it is hoped that Saudi Arabia will also participate in important business-to-business and government-to-government projects. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that it is very welcome that Pakistan has made 126 countries visa free for foreign investors. Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan and senior diplomatic officials attended this reception. Saudi Investment Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh expressed his best wishes and good gesture for the people of Pakistan and called this reception a memorable event of this visit. On this occasion, high-level delegation of KSA expressed special interest in the business model presented by Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in this reception.