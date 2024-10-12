Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

Interest of Saudi investors for investment in different sectors of Pakistan's economy has increased largely due to efforts of the government and support of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

As part of these efforts, a delegation of Saudi Najd Gateway Holding Company led by its Chairman Prince M. al Saud visited Green Corporate Initiative Headquarters, Islamabad to explore investment opportunities.

The delegation was briefed about the areas of focus and operation of Green Pakistan Initiative aimed at stabilizing the country's economy through agricultural development.

The delegation was briefed about the satellite based system and its implementation for revolutionizing the agriculture sector.

The delegation appreciated the Green Corporate Initiative for ensuring national food security in Pakistan.

Prince Mansoor M. Al Saud agreed to take advantage of Pakistan's agricultural potential for mutual benefit of both countries.