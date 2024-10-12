SC forms three-member bench to hear petition against proposed constitutional amendment

The has constituted a three-member bench to review the petition challenging the proposed constitutional amendment.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will lead the bench, which includes Justice Naeem Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal, with a hearing scheduled for October 17.

The petition was filed by advocate Abid Zubairi, and the Registrar's office has issued notices to him.

The new amendment proposes the establishment of provincial constitutional courts, which would consist of the Chief Justice, the provincial law minister, and a representative from the bar council. It is noteworthy that the petition was previously returned with objections by the registrar's office.