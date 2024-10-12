Section 144 imposed in five Punjab districts ahead of PTI protests

The Home Ministry has enforced Section 144 in five districts of Punjab—Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzzafargarh, Rajanpur, and Kot Addu—for three days to ban all political gatherings, sit-ins, and rallies. The restriction, effective immediately, will last until October 15 to ensure security, as public gatherings are seen as potential targets for miscreants.

This development follows PTI's announcement of a protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15, coinciding with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. PTI has called off protests in Punjab but demanded the release of detained party members.