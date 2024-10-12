Security Crisis

The recent attack in Balochistan’s Duki district, which left at least 20 miners dead, is a grim reminder of the state’s inability to maintain law and order in this volatile region. It is both shocking and disheartening that rogue elements can carry out such brutal acts with apparent impunity, putting the lives of innocent people at risk. The fact that these attackers continue to operate unchecked speaks volumes about the lack of seriousness with which local authorities are handling security.

If this level of violence continues, Balochistan risks economic paralysis. Who would be willing to work in such hostile and dangerous conditions? The province, with its vast untapped potential, has the ability to not only uplift its own economy but also contribute significantly to the national exchequer. However, this potential will remain unrealised until peace and stability are restored. The need of the hour is a comprehensive, targeted operation to put an end to the terror that has plagued the region for too long.

The lack of internal security isn’t just a regional problem—it is an issue that could jeopardise Pakistan’s international reputation. For instance, as Pakistan prepares to host the SCO Summit, stringent measures such as Section 144 being imposed in Rawalpindi reflect the fragile security situation. One shudders to think of the consequences if a similar attack were to occur during an event with international delegations in attendance. The country’s efforts to present itself as a secure and strategically vital nation could unravel in an instant.

Pakistan’s leadership needs to act decisively to restore internal security, ensuring that both Balochistan’s potential and the country’s international standing are not further compromised. The time for lip service is over—concrete, effective action is desperately needed.