Senator Irfan Siddiqui announces draft proposals for constitutional amendments

3:37 PM | October 12, 2024
Senator Irfan Siddiqui of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) revealed that two key political parties have submitted draft proposals for constitutional amendments, signaling a potential consensus with Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and other parties.

In a media interview, Siddiqui emphasized the importance of unity in passing these amendments for the national interest. He clarified that the proposed reforms aim to strengthen Pakistan's constitution and are not designed to benefit any individual.

Siddiqui expressed optimism about the potential for consensus following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, underscoring the significance of careful deliberation and international cooperation.

