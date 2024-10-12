Several int’l, domestic flights called off at Karachi Airport

KARACHI - Several international and domestic flights were called off at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to technical and operational reasons on Friday.

According to schedule, Karachi to Dubai AirBlue flight PA-110 has been cancelled while one more AirBlue flight PA-807 from Karachi to Multan has also been suspended. Moreover, Fly Baghdad flight IF-334 from Karachi to Najaf has been called off while Karachi to Lahore AirSial flight PF-143 was cancelled too. Further, Karachi to Islamabad AirSial flight PF-125 was cancelled and Karachi to Gwadar PIA flight PK-503 was also suspended.

Likewise, PIA flight PK-310 from Karachi to Quetta has been deferred while PIA flight PK-306 from Karachi to Lahore was also cancelled.

Furthermore, PIA flight PK-536 from Karachi to Sukkur has been cancelled and PIA flight PK-368 from Karachi to Islamabad has also been called off.