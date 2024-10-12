Shan Masood aims for tactical changes after first Test defeat

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Test captain, Shan Masood, expressed determination to bounce back in the series, promising to address the mistakes made in the first Test defeat to England in Multan. During the post-match press conference, Masood acknowledged England’s superiority, admitting that the visitors provided a valuable lesson in adapting to difficult conditions. “England played exceptionally well and deserved the win,” he said. “They demonstrated how to find a path to victory in challenging circumstances, and we’ve learned a lot from this.” The skipper highlighted the team’s miscalculation about the Multan pitch, which they believed would deteriorate faster. “We overestimated how quickly the pitch would break down. We wanted to extend our first innings but failed to capitalize on the conditions,” he explained. He emphasized that both teams were evenly matched, but the evolving nature of the pitch altered the balance of the game by the fourth and fifth days. “By Day 4 or 5, the pitch was very different from Day 1, and we didn’t adapt well enough. England played a smart, well-executed game.” While disappointed with the loss, Masood remained optimistic, calling for the team to improve its adaptability and teamwork in the upcoming matches. “We had set ourselves up well but let the game slip away. Moving forward, we need to adjust better to changing conditions over five days and work together to find solutions.” The captain also addressed the absence of key spinner Abrar Ahmed, revealing that the bowler was battling illness. “Abrar was seriously unwell with fever and body aches and was hospitalized during the match. We hope for his quick recovery,” he said. When questioned about the underperformance of Pakistan’s top batsmen, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Masood defended his players. “Babar and Rizwan are our best batsmen. Unfortunately, their form didn’t click in this match, but it was just bad luck.” Looking ahead, Masood assured that Pakistan would field their best team in the second Test, considering the conditions. “We will assess the pitch and select accordingly. We’ve learned a lot from this defeat and are determined to bounce back stronger,” he concluded.

POPE VOWS TO MAINTAIN ENGLAND’S WINNING MOMENTUM AFTER MULTAN TRIUMPH

England’s Test captain, Ollie Pope, expressed immense pride after leading his side to a commanding victory over Pakistan in the first Test in Multan. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Pope described the win as a “special” achievement, attributing the success to a collective team effort. “This win was really special for us,” Pope stated. “Full credit goes to the entire team for their contributions in securing this result. Everyone played their part, and that’s what made the difference.” Pope singled out the return of spinner Jack Leach as a pivotal factor in England’s dominance, acknowledging his vital role in troubling Pakistan’s batters. “Jack Leach’s comeback was significant. His ability to consistently challenge the batters kept the pressure on, especially on a pitch like this where patience and focus are key,” Pope noted. Reflecting on the crucial moments of the match, Pope pointed to England’s quick wickets on Day 4 as the turning point.

“Taking those wickets in rapid succession created the opening we needed to capitalize on our 550-run lead,” he explained. “Joe Root and Harry Brook’s brilliant innings also set the stage for our control of the game.” Pope further praised his team for their resilience on a challenging surface that demanded discipline. “On pitches like this, it’s all about staying alert and waiting for the right moments to strike, and we did exactly that,” he concluded.