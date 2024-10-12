Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan's performance in Multan Test loss

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has voiced strong criticism of the Pakistan Test team following their crushing defeat against England in the Multan Test. Led by Shan Masood, Pakistan lost by an innings and 47 runs, prompting Akhtar to express his deep disappointment at the team's declining form.

In an interview, Akhtar stated, “You will reap what you sow,” acknowledging that while losing is part of the game, the team’s lack of competitiveness during the final days of the match was particularly concerning. The former pacer blamed weak leadership and internal groupings within the team for their struggles.

“The captain holds the power in team selection. If the captain and management are weak, groupism and lack of unity will prevail,” Akhtar said, pointing to the need for stronger decision-making at the top.

Akhtar also warned that Pakistan’s poor showing could spark questions about the country's Test cricket future. He noted that fans are increasingly calling for Pakistan to reconsider their Test cricket participation, a situation that could prompt the International Cricket Council (ICC) to question Pakistan’s Test status.

"The ICC might be asking whether teams should continue touring Pakistan and if they should maintain their Test status,” Akhtar warned, adding that this could harm the future of cricket in the country and its emerging talent.

He concluded with an urgent call to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to address the growing concerns. “It’s time for the PCB to sort out this mess before it’s too late,” he said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has yet to respond to Akhtar's remarks, but his criticism has sparked a conversation among fans and analysts about the state of Pakistan's Test cricket team and its future on the international stage.